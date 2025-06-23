Left Menu

Netanyahu's Strategic Moves Against Iran: Nearing the Finish Line

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel is close to neutralizing Iran's ballistic missiles and nuclear program. He emphasized a strategic approach to avoid early disengagement, underscoring Iran's threat. Damage to Iran's nuclear facilities by U.S. bombs was highlighted, with ongoing vigilance over enriched uranium levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:26 IST
In a strategic maneuver aimed at safeguarding Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Israel is nearing its goal of neutralizing the dual threats posed by Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Netanyahu assured that Israel would not rush to conclude its campaign but instead would operate with calculated precision. 'We won't prolong our actions unnecessarily, nor will we end prematurely. The campaign concludes when our objectives are met,' he stated firmly.

The Israeli leader highlighted recent damage to Iran's Fordow nuclear site by U.S. bombs and maintained a close watch on Iran's enriched uranium, crucial to its nuclear aspirations. This, he said, represents a pivotal element in their strategy against what he describes as a regime intent on annihilating Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

