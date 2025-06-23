Transforming Connectivity: Major Road Projects Approved for Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 10,637 crore in road and tunnel projects for the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved 19 major road and tunnel works, set to transform infrastructure in the region. This includes constructing the Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel, Sadhana tunnel, and key sections of national highways, along with major flyovers and bypasses.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of these projects for J&K's development and connectivity, adding that the state will coordinate closely with the central ministry to ensure timely completion. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed similar sentiments of gratitude.

