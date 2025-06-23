Left Menu

Landslide Near Yamunotri Temple Triggers Urgent Rescue Efforts

A landslide near the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand has trapped three people. Rescue operations involving the SDRF, police, and medical teams are underway. One injured person has been rescued. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses concern, as local authorities coordinate immediate response efforts to reach the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:19 IST
Three individuals are believed to be trapped under debris following a landslide incident near Nau Kainchi on the trek route to Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand, officials confirmed Monday.

District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh Gusain reported that three persons are buried in the rubble. One injured individual has been successfully rescued and transported to a primary health centre in Jankichatti, with 108 ambulances dispatched to the scene.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and other emergency services have mobilized to the site to commence search-and-rescue operations. The District Magistrate, Prashant Arya, is overseeing the situation from the control room, coordinating efforts to ensure swift rescue operations, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has voiced his grief and concern over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

