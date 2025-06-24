Global Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Strikes and Diplomatic Dynamics

In the wake of U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to dissuade Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil and gas.

Speaking on Fox News, Rubio cautioned that Iran shutting down the strait would amount to 'economic suicide' and warned of severe global economic repercussions. He urged other nations to recognize the severity of the move.

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. echoed the need for conflict de-escalation and emphasized the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf for international trade. Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers approved a motion to shut down the strait, escalating regional tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)