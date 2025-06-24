Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Predicted in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of widespread rain across West Bengal, forecasting heavy showers in various districts throughout the week.

South Bengal, including districts like Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur, is bracing for downpours from June 25 to 27. Meanwhile, the northern districts, such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong, will face heavy rain on June 25, 28, and 29.

IMD notes that districts like Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will likely receive intense rainfall, with Cooch Behar recently recording 227 mm of rain within 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)