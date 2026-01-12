Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Revolutionizes Connectivity in North Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train on January 17, boosting connectivity between Guwahati and Kolkata. The initiative, as highlighted by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, is expected to significantly enhance infrastructure and connectivity in North Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to flag off the inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will connect Guwahati to Kolkata. The ceremonial event is scheduled for January 17 and aims to dramatically improve connectivity throughout the North Bengal region, according to West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.

Speaking during a press conference, Bhattacharya criticized the TMC government, alleging that despite its promises, it has failed to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the state's northern districts. In contrast, he lauded the Modi government for fostering development across all states, strengthening the federal structure since 2014.

The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, along with the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya, represents a significant advancement for North Bengal. These developments are expected to facilitate greater access to healthcare, employment, and travel for the region's residents, addressing long-standing demands for improved rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

