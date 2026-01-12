Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Revolutionizes Connectivity in North Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train on January 17, boosting connectivity between Guwahati and Kolkata. The initiative, as highlighted by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, is expected to significantly enhance infrastructure and connectivity in North Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to flag off the inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will connect Guwahati to Kolkata. The ceremonial event is scheduled for January 17 and aims to dramatically improve connectivity throughout the North Bengal region, according to West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.
Speaking during a press conference, Bhattacharya criticized the TMC government, alleging that despite its promises, it has failed to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the state's northern districts. In contrast, he lauded the Modi government for fostering development across all states, strengthening the federal structure since 2014.
The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, along with the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya, represents a significant advancement for North Bengal. These developments are expected to facilitate greater access to healthcare, employment, and travel for the region's residents, addressing long-standing demands for improved rail connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIIMS Guwahati Celebrates 6th Institute Day Milestone
BJP won Maharashtra polls by stealing mandate with EC's help; they want to repeat it in Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches protest venue in Kolkata from where she will lead march against ED over I-PAC raids.
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.