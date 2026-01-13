Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee launched a fierce political campaign in Cooch Behar, targeting BJP's internal divisions. He criticized BJP leaders, accused them of voter disenfranchisement, and praised Ananta Maharaj for addressing electoral issues, emphasizing a mass mobilization in the upcoming elections to weaken BJP's influence.

Updated: 13-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:07 IST
Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a fierce political campaign in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, aiming to exacerbate internal divisions within the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. During a public meeting, Banerjee targeted former MP Nishith Pramanik while praising BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj for criticizing the SIR of electoral rolls.

Banerjee accused the BJP of implementing the SIR process to disenfranchise voters, likening it to 'vote-bandi' following 'note-bandi' in 2016. His rhetoric aimed to destabilize BJP's internal dynamics in north Bengal, attacking Pramanik as a 'migratory MP' with sporadic appearances in his constituency.

In a calculated move, Banerjee also expressed gratitude to Ananta Maharaj, a prominent Rajbanshi leader, for highlighting BJP policies against Rajbanshis and Bengali Hindus, referring to Assam's NRC exclusions. The speech, combining grievances, historical references, and satire, sought to strengthen TMC's position by igniting mass mobilization in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

