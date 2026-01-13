Abhishek Banerjee's Political Offensive Unsettles BJP in Cooch Behar
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a fierce political campaign in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, aiming to exacerbate internal divisions within the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. During a public meeting, Banerjee targeted former MP Nishith Pramanik while praising BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj for criticizing the SIR of electoral rolls.
Banerjee accused the BJP of implementing the SIR process to disenfranchise voters, likening it to 'vote-bandi' following 'note-bandi' in 2016. His rhetoric aimed to destabilize BJP's internal dynamics in north Bengal, attacking Pramanik as a 'migratory MP' with sporadic appearances in his constituency.
In a calculated move, Banerjee also expressed gratitude to Ananta Maharaj, a prominent Rajbanshi leader, for highlighting BJP policies against Rajbanshis and Bengali Hindus, referring to Assam's NRC exclusions. The speech, combining grievances, historical references, and satire, sought to strengthen TMC's position by igniting mass mobilization in upcoming elections.
