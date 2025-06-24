Left Menu

Tragic Skywalk Collapse: Retired Banker Falls to Death

A retired banker, Kulwant Singh, tragically fell to his death from a skywalk at a residential society. The accident raised safety concerns after residents reported the structure as dilapidated. Despite previous complaints, no actions were taken. Authorities await a formal complaint from the family to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Skywalk Collapse: Retired Banker Falls to Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired bank manager tragically fell to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building on Tuesday morning after a slab of a skywalk gave way, police reported.

The incident took place at Savana Society in Sector 86 at approximately 8 am. Kulwant Singh, 66, a retired State Bank of India manager, was identified as the victim. Singh lived in T-8 Tower with his wife and son, regularly caring for potted plants on the skywalk.

Residents of the society expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of the skywalks and had reported the issue to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) a week prior, but no actions followed. The body is kept for postmortem as authorities await a formal complaint from the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025