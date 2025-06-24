Tragic Skywalk Collapse: Retired Banker Falls to Death
A retired banker, Kulwant Singh, tragically fell to his death from a skywalk at a residential society. The accident raised safety concerns after residents reported the structure as dilapidated. Despite previous complaints, no actions were taken. Authorities await a formal complaint from the family to proceed.
A retired bank manager tragically fell to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building on Tuesday morning after a slab of a skywalk gave way, police reported.
The incident took place at Savana Society in Sector 86 at approximately 8 am. Kulwant Singh, 66, a retired State Bank of India manager, was identified as the victim. Singh lived in T-8 Tower with his wife and son, regularly caring for potted plants on the skywalk.
Residents of the society expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of the skywalks and had reported the issue to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) a week prior, but no actions followed. The body is kept for postmortem as authorities await a formal complaint from the family.
