Eastern US Under Siege: The Lethal Threat of a Heat Dome

Temperatures soared to a blistering 100 degrees in New York City on Tuesday, an alarming benchmark as the eastern United States grapples with an extreme heat wave. Kennedy International Airport reached this sweltering temperature at midday, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Across the nation, numerous areas found themselves trapped under a relentless heat dome, magnified by a humid atmosphere looping around the East. After nearly 40 US cities shattered record high temperatures on Monday, the weather service anticipated several more records would be broken on Tuesday as the heat dome reached its zenith.

The situation not only results in oppressive daytime temperatures but the oppressive humidity also prevents sufficient cooling at night. This not only leads to transport disruptions, as witnessed by Amtrak delays, but it also poses significant threats to health and safety, as evidenced by the rescue of two teenage hikers in New Hampshire.

(With inputs from agencies.)