India-China Trade Soars to Record High Amid Rising Deficit
India's exports to China increased by USD 5.5 billion, setting a record even as the trade deficit soared to USD 116.12 billion. Bilateral trade reached USD 155.62 billion in 2025. Despite long-standing trade challenges, India's sectors like telecoms and marine products made significant inroads into China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:50 IST
- Country:
- China
India's exports to China surged by USD 5.5 billion in a year, marking a significant milestone despite a record trade deficit of USD 116.12 billion, according to data released by Chinese customs.
The total bilateral trade between the two nations reached an unprecedented USD 155.62 billion in 2025, spurred by growth in sectors such as oil meals and marine products.
Despite long-standing market access challenges, India sees this increase as a structural shift, while China continues to experience overall global trade growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Switzerland and United States Set to Tackle Trade Tariffs
Navigating Tariff Turbulence: US Tariffs Challenge Indian Auto Component Industry's Growth
India's Cotton Crop Production on the Rise: CAI Projects Increased Output
India-China Trade Surges Despite Record Deficit
Tariff Turbulence: US Auto Component Industry Faces Challenges Amid Growth