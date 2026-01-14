Amid Tensions, China's Trade Surplus Hits Record High
China reported a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025, driven by expansive exports to markets outside the U.S. Chinese firms successfully shifted focus towards Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America to counteract U.S. tariffs and geopolitical frictions under President Trump's administration.
China recorded an unprecedented trade surplus of almost $1.2 trillion in 2025, marking a robust expansion in exports primarily targeting non-U.S. markets. This strategic shift came as Chinese firms aimed to mitigate prolonged challenges from President Trump's policies by tapping into new opportunities in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Fred Neumann, HSBC's chief Asia economist, highlighted China's competitive edge anchored in productivity gains and technological sophistication, despite subdued domestic demand. However, the Chinese economy faces hurdles, including global critiques of its trade practices and dependence on critical products, as it navigates these turbulent times.
The extensive trade surplus, comparable to a top-20 global economy like Saudi Arabia, reinforces China's economic resilience. Policymakers remain vigilant about potential tensions with other manufacturing-dependent trade partners as they explore avenues to sustain growth amidst geopolitical complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Crypto Leap: Collaboration with Trump's World Liberty
Trump's High-Stakes Energy Gambit: Will Fossil Fuels Outpace China's Green Revolution?
China's Record Trade Surplus Defies Trump Era Pressures
Iran's judiciary signals fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests despite warning from Trump, reports AP.
Trump's Mortgage Bond Gambit: Impact on Housing Affordability in Question