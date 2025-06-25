Left Menu

Kashmir Basks in Rain Relief from Record Heat

Kashmir experienced much-needed rainfall on Wednesday, providing relief from a prolonged heat wave. Srinagar recorded its warmest June night, surpassing previous records. Meteorologists predict continued rain and cooler temperatures throughout the region until Friday, offering respite to residents and boosting morale in resort towns like Pahalgam.

Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:30 IST

  
  India

Kashmir witnessed a sigh of relief as rains showered parts of the region on Wednesday, breaking a persistent heat wave streak. Officials noted this downpour followed an unprecedented warm night in Srinagar, marked as the warmest June night on record.

The merciful rains have notably reduced temperatures, alleviating the scorching conditions faced over recent weeks. Areas such as Srinagar and Anantnag benefitted greatly from the cooler, breezy weather. Residents welcomed the refreshing change that disrupted their heat-stricken routines.

Forecasts from the local Met office suggest ongoing cloudiness with intermittent rains and thunderstorms through Friday. Another expected rain spell is likely between Saturday and Monday, bringing further cooling effects to the valley's climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

