From Airshows to ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Space Journey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian on the ISS, realizing his childhood dream prompted by an air show visit. With over 2,000 flying hours in the Indian Air Force, he joins an ISRO-NASA mission for a 14-day space journey, carrying national pride and performing scientific experiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:21 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla soared into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a historic moment as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). His journey fulfills not only a personal dream but also inspires a nation eager to explore new frontiers.

With a robust career in the Indian Air Force, including over 2,000 hours of flying experience, Shukla joins an ISRO-NASA backed Axiom Space mission. The venture underscores India's burgeoning presence in global human spaceflight initiatives and opens new avenues for international space collaborations.

During his 14-day stay on the ISS, Shukla will lead scientific experiments, focusing on food and nutrition, developed by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology. The mission represents a milestone in India's space exploration, highlighting the country's commitment to advancing scientific research and its ambition in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

