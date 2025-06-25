From Airshows to ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Space Journey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla soared into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a historic moment as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). His journey fulfills not only a personal dream but also inspires a nation eager to explore new frontiers.

With a robust career in the Indian Air Force, including over 2,000 hours of flying experience, Shukla joins an ISRO-NASA backed Axiom Space mission. The venture underscores India's burgeoning presence in global human spaceflight initiatives and opens new avenues for international space collaborations.

During his 14-day stay on the ISS, Shukla will lead scientific experiments, focusing on food and nutrition, developed by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology. The mission represents a milestone in India's space exploration, highlighting the country's commitment to advancing scientific research and its ambition in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)