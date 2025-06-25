Cigarette Sparks Controversy: Georgian Woman Arrested Amid Chios Inferno
A Georgian woman was arrested in Greece, suspected of causing a wildfire on Chios island by discarding a cigarette. The fires, which started Sunday, have ravaged 10,000 acres. Greece's climate crisis and civil protection ministry mentioned efforts to control the fire. Fast-changing climate escalates fire risks.
In a recent development on the Greek island of Chios, a Georgian woman has been apprehended following suspicions that her discarded cigarette ignited one of the raging wildfires in the area. Authorities continue their probe into the origins of the destructive blazes.
The fires erupted on Sunday, rapidly engulfing 10,000 acres of bush and pasture land in the Aegean Sea region. Although largely contained by Wednesday, a battalion of firefighters remains on high alert to prevent any rekindling of the blazes.
Greece, which regularly faces wildfires during its arid summers, has amped up its firefighting resources this year in response to a rapidly evolving climate that fuels such disasters. The government has allocated significant funds for damages and equipment upgrades, with international assistance also on hand.
