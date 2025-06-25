Key Proposals on the Horizon for Delhi's Municipal Corporation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee prepares to reconvene after a lengthy hiatus to deliberate on a comprehensive 102-point agenda. Key proposals include initiatives for urban development, waste management, health infrastructure, and financial relief related to pandemic losses, expected to receive approval.

Among the prominent projects under consideration is the development of a technology park at Vishwas Nagar, alongside the construction of a 200-bed ward block in Timarpur, reflecting a focus on enhancing Delhi's urban landscape.

In alignment with environmental priorities, the committee plans to deliberate on a municipal waste-to-energy facility at Narela-Bawana, continuing efforts towards sustainable waste management. Additionally, contracts regarding medical supplies and pandemic compensation highlight the complex challenges post-COVID-19.

