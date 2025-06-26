ILO and Partners Launch Global Drive to Ratify Fishing Labour Standards at UNOC3

On World Oceans Day, a pivotal side event at the lead-up to the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) marked the launch of a global campaign to protect fishers’ labour and human rights. Titled “Protecting Workers of the Ocean”, the high-level event was spearheaded by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the governments of France and the United Kingdom.

The occasion also celebrated Côte d’Ivoire’s ratification of the ILO Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188)—a milestone in the push to secure decent working conditions for millions of fishers worldwide, many of whom are unprotected by existing labour laws.

The Launch of a Historic Global Campaign

During the event, the ILO, alongside France and the UK, formally launched the “Partnership for Advancing Decent Work in Fisheries”, a multi-year global campaign to promote the ratification, implementation, and enforcement of Convention No. 188 (C188).

This Convention, adopted in 2007, establishes minimum labour standards for work in the fishing sector, covering occupational safety, health, hours of rest, medical care, and conditions of service. It remains one of the least-ratified ILO instruments, despite the high-risk nature of fishing and mounting reports of abuse, forced labour, and human trafficking at sea.

“Fishers, like all ocean workers, deserve protection, dignity, and opportunity,” stated Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director-General. “A sustainable ocean economy must be inclusive. If we can enforce global standards for seafarers, why not for fishers? The logic is clear. The tools exist. The moment is now.”

Côte d’Ivoire Joins the Movement

The event featured a ceremonial deposit of Côte d’Ivoire’s instrument of ratification, with its Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources, Sidi Touré, affirming the nation’s commitment to sustainable and humane development of its fisheries sector.

“Côte d'Ivoire has made it a priority to develop the economic potential of its resources and to protect its workers,” Touré emphasized. “Those who make it possible for us to enjoy sustainable seafood must be guaranteed dignity and rights.”

Côte d’Ivoire’s ratification complements its broader marine governance agenda, including accession to the FAO Port State Measures Agreement and endorsement of a regional protocol on labour standards for crew in the West Central Gulf of Guinea—an initiative supported by the ILO.

Shortly after, Belgium also announced it would deposit its instrument of ratification at the International Labour Conference, adding to the growing momentum.

Strategic Global Partnerships for Change

The event brought together leading voices from government and civil society:

Éric Banel, France’s Director-General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture, emphasized the link between labour protections and combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing: “The low level of ratification of C188 is a strategic issue. President Macron has made fighting IUU fishing a core priority for UNOC.”

John Cousley MBE, Head of Seafarers at the UK Department for Transport, highlighted the UK’s alignment with this global effort: “A safe, decent working environment for fishers, free of exploitation, is vital. We are committed to making poor working conditions at sea a thing of the past.”

Steve Trent, CEO of the Environmental Justice Foundation, reinforced the campaign’s call to action: “We must ensure the voices of fishers are heard. Labour abuse is systemic in many fleets, and we now have an opportunity to change that—globally.”

Fishing: One of the World's Most Dangerous and Least Regulated Sectors

The ILO estimates that millions of fishers worldwide operate outside formal employment systems. The sector is notorious for its dangerous working conditions, lack of transparency, and widespread exploitation—particularly of migrant workers.

Fishers are frequently exposed to:

Long hours without rest

Low or unpaid wages

Lack of access to medical care

Human trafficking and forced labour

Physical abuse and abandonment at sea

Despite being at the core of the global food supply chain, many of these workers lack even the most basic protections afforded under international law.

Campaign Goals and “All Hands on Deck” Call

The Partnership for Advancing Decent Work in Fisheries aims to address this systemic failure through:

Increased global awareness and advocacy

Technical assistance and legal reform support

Capacity building for labour inspectors and marine authorities

Fostering international cooperation and accountability

Centering fisher voices in policy dialogue

The campaign calls upon governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations, civil society, port authorities, and private industry to unite behind the cause of labour justice in the fishing sector.

The call to action is unambiguous: “All Hands on Deck”—an invitation to bring every stakeholder on board in the mission to end abuse at sea and build a fairer global fishing industry.

Toward a Sustainable and Equitable Ocean Economy

As the world prepares for the UN Ocean Conference 2025, the campaign’s launch marks a turning point in how the international community addresses social sustainability in ocean economies. Protecting marine ecosystems and biodiversity cannot be separated from protecting the rights and dignity of those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

With the ILO and its partners at the helm, this initiative seeks to ensure that a sustainable ocean future includes safe, fair, and decent work for fishers across the globe.