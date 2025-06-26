Controversial Railway Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced action against those responsible for design flaws in the new railway overbridge in Bhopal, which features a contentious 90-degree turn.

The overbridge, criticized by both residents and netizens, awaits inauguration pending corrective work. Concerns center around potential safety risks vehicles might face negotiating the sharp turn.

The Public Works Department has formed a committee, with the help of the National Highway Authority, to address these issues, attributed to land limitations. Efforts to modify the structure are ongoing, prioritizing community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)