Controversial Railway Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh's new railway overbridge in Bhopal faces backlash due to a problematic 90-degree turn. Residents and officials express safety concerns, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to demand corrective action before its inauguration. An investigation attributes the design flaw to land constraints, leading to ongoing rectification efforts by PWD and NHAI.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced action against those responsible for design flaws in the new railway overbridge in Bhopal, which features a contentious 90-degree turn.
The overbridge, criticized by both residents and netizens, awaits inauguration pending corrective work. Concerns center around potential safety risks vehicles might face negotiating the sharp turn.
The Public Works Department has formed a committee, with the help of the National Highway Authority, to address these issues, attributed to land limitations. Efforts to modify the structure are ongoing, prioritizing community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial 90-Degree Turn: Bhopal's Upcoming Railway Overbridge Sparks Debate
Classroom Construction Controversy: Disciplinary Proceedings Target Delhi PWD Engineer
Delhi Rushes to Beat Monsoon: PWD's Battle Against Time for Desilting
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Drives Developmental Transformation in Raisen
PWD to Evaluate Elevated Corridor for Sonia Vihar Pusta Road