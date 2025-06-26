Left Menu

Revolutionizing Recycling: ETH Zurich's Breakthrough in Rare Earth Recovery

Researchers at ETH Zurich have introduced an innovative method for efficiently recovering rare earth elements from electronic waste. This advancement is a significant step toward sustainable recycling, reducing reliance on mining, and helping the EU achieve its Critical Raw Material Act objectives by increasing recycling of these vital materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:04 IST
Researchers at ETH University in Zurich have developed a breakthrough method to recover rare earth elements from electronic waste efficiently. This advancement promises to promote sustainable recycling and decrease the mining dependency that heavily impacts modern electronics.

The importance of rare earth elements cannot be overstated; they are integral to various modern technologies, including fluorescent lamps, hard drive magnets, and wind farm generators. Currently, the recycling rate for these materials is below 1%, due to the strenuous energy and chemical processes required for their extraction at a high cost, as reported by ETH Zurich University.

Led by Dr. Marie Perrin and Professor Dr. Victor Mougel, the team at ETH Zurich has successfully designed a specialized extractant that enhances the solubility of these elements, facilitating efficient separation. This development occurs as the European Union intensifies recycling efforts to address environmental and geopolitical challenges, with the ultimate vision of achieving greater resource independence.

