Cluster Redevelopment: A Blueprint for Urban Renewal

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged urban centers to adopt cluster redevelopment over isolated projects for more comprehensive urban renewal. This approach promises enhanced infrastructure, open spaces, and improved civic amenities.

Speaking at an event where he inaugurated multiple projects, Shinde emphasized the state government's commitment to fostering growth in every city, especially those lacking in economic strength. The initiative prioritizes integrated urban planning to drive development.

Shinde highlighted that cities like Mumbai and Thane are already reaping benefits from this policy. He encouraged citizens to embrace collective redevelopment, underscoring that individual projects might miss out on the substantial advantages of wide-scale urban revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)