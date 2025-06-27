Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues After Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh

Search and rescue teams continue efforts in Himachal Pradesh following cloudbursts and flash floods, with six people still missing. Five bodies have been recovered, and the effort to find others continues amidst criticism of negligence regarding shelters near stream locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST
Desperate Search Continues After Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Search and rescue operations by joint teams, including the national and state disaster response forces, police, and home guards, resumed on Friday to locate six missing people in Himachal Pradesh following recent cloudbursts and flash floods.

So far, five bodies have been recovered from a flood-hit hydro project site in the Kangra district, with searches ongoing for three individuals still unaccounted for. The situation has raised concerns over safety protocols and the placement of shelters near streams.

National Disaster Response Force Commandant Baljinder Singh stated their commitment to finding those swept away. Amidst the crisis, criticism has emerged, including that from BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, who pointed to potential negligence in not relocating laborers during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025