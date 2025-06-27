Desperate Search Continues After Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh

Search and rescue operations by joint teams, including the national and state disaster response forces, police, and home guards, resumed on Friday to locate six missing people in Himachal Pradesh following recent cloudbursts and flash floods.

So far, five bodies have been recovered from a flood-hit hydro project site in the Kangra district, with searches ongoing for three individuals still unaccounted for. The situation has raised concerns over safety protocols and the placement of shelters near streams.

National Disaster Response Force Commandant Baljinder Singh stated their commitment to finding those swept away. Amidst the crisis, criticism has emerged, including that from BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, who pointed to potential negligence in not relocating laborers during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)