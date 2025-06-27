Left Menu

Delhi's Vision: A Smart and Beautiful Capital

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma envisions a 'smart and beautiful' capital, emphasizing infrastructure projects like the Yamuna riverfront. Addressing women entrepreneurs in real estate, Verma encouraged input on development projects. He highlighted BJP's initiatives over the past decade towards women's empowerment and noted rising female presence in real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:40 IST
Delhi is set for a transformation as PWD Minister Parvesh Verma outlines ambitious plans for a 'smart and beautiful' capital city. Central to this vision is a major infrastructure upgrade project focused on developing the Yamuna riverfront.

Addressing women entrepreneurs at a real estate sector event, Verma called for their input, signaling an inclusive approach. He highlighted the significant achievements of the BJP government over the past 11 years, particularly in women's empowerment.

Emphasizing the increasing role of women in the traditionally male-dominated real estate sector, Verma pointed to governmental initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Mission Shakti, showcasing progressive change across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

