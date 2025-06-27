Delhi's Vision: A Smart and Beautiful Capital

Delhi is set for a transformation as PWD Minister Parvesh Verma outlines ambitious plans for a 'smart and beautiful' capital city. Central to this vision is a major infrastructure upgrade project focused on developing the Yamuna riverfront.

Addressing women entrepreneurs at a real estate sector event, Verma called for their input, signaling an inclusive approach. He highlighted the significant achievements of the BJP government over the past 11 years, particularly in women's empowerment.

Emphasizing the increasing role of women in the traditionally male-dominated real estate sector, Verma pointed to governmental initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Mission Shakti, showcasing progressive change across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)