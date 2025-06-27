Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Water Future: Unveiling a Comprehensive Strategy

CIDCO has launched a new water supply strategy to meet growing demands in Navi Mumbai, expected to reach 1,275 MLD by 2050. This includes the Balganga and Kondhane dams, along with the Hetawane dam, bolstering water infrastructure as the area expands with projects like NAINA and the new airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:17 IST
Navi Mumbai's Water Future: Unveiling a Comprehensive Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive strategy for water supply has been revealed for Navi Mumbai, anticipating a demand peak of 1,275 million litres per day by 2050, according to a CIDCO official.

The region is experiencing rapid growth driven by projects such as the Navi Mumbai international airport and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, as well as extensive mass housing initiatives, stated CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal.

The strategic water plan comprises the proposed Balganga and Kondhane dams, complementing existing resources like the Hetawane dam, which will together bolster water infrastructure and ensure adequate supply to accommodate this expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025