Navi Mumbai's Water Future: Unveiling a Comprehensive Strategy

A comprehensive strategy for water supply has been revealed for Navi Mumbai, anticipating a demand peak of 1,275 million litres per day by 2050, according to a CIDCO official.

The region is experiencing rapid growth driven by projects such as the Navi Mumbai international airport and the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, as well as extensive mass housing initiatives, stated CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal.

The strategic water plan comprises the proposed Balganga and Kondhane dams, complementing existing resources like the Hetawane dam, which will together bolster water infrastructure and ensure adequate supply to accommodate this expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)