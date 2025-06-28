Faulty Design of Aishbagh Rail Over Bridge Sparks Action

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken decisive action, suspending seven engineers in connection with the flawed design of a new Rail Over Bridge in the Aishbagh area, which features a perplexing 90-degree turn. The decision was announced following criticism from both locals and netizens regarding the bridge's impractical design.

In response to the public outcry, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered an inquiry. Based on the findings, punitive measures have been implemented against eight engineers and the blacklisting of the construction firm and design consultant involved in the project.

Further improvements to the bridge have been mandated by a newly formed committee, ensuring the safety and functionality of the overpass before its official inauguration, thereby addressing the public's concerns and restoring confidence in local infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)