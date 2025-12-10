Left Menu

Judiciary Defense: Retired Judges Stand Firm Against CJI Criticism

A group of 44 retired judges have criticized attacks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, stating these undermine public trust in the judiciary. The judges maintain that current criticisms skirt fair analysis and are efforts to de-legitimize the judiciary through personal attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:37 IST
Judiciary Defense: Retired Judges Stand Firm Against CJI Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of 44 retired judges, comprising former justices from the Supreme Court and various high courts, expressed strong disapproval of the campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. This comes after his comments on Rohingya refugees sparked controversy.

The retired judges released a statement titled 'Disparagement of the Supreme Court is Unacceptable'. They argue that attempts to challenge the Chief Justice undermine constitutional trust and falsely attribute political intentions to judicial remarks.

They have reaffirmed their confidence in the judiciary and called for a court-monitored investigation into allegations of illegal document procurement by foreign nationals. They stress respecting procedural thresholds before adjudicating rights, clarifying that no individual, regardless of nationality, should face inhumane treatment on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025