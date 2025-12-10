Judiciary Defense: Retired Judges Stand Firm Against CJI Criticism

A coalition of 44 retired judges, comprising former justices from the Supreme Court and various high courts, expressed strong disapproval of the campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. This comes after his comments on Rohingya refugees sparked controversy.

The retired judges released a statement titled 'Disparagement of the Supreme Court is Unacceptable'. They argue that attempts to challenge the Chief Justice undermine constitutional trust and falsely attribute political intentions to judicial remarks.

They have reaffirmed their confidence in the judiciary and called for a court-monitored investigation into allegations of illegal document procurement by foreign nationals. They stress respecting procedural thresholds before adjudicating rights, clarifying that no individual, regardless of nationality, should face inhumane treatment on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)