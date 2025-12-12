Ashish Nehra Defends Shubman Gill Amid Criticism

In a firm defense of Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, head coach Ashish Nehra has cautioned against the rampant trend of rushing to judgments based on limited appearances in the unpredictable T20 format.

Drawing attention to Gill's recent performance as vice-captain during the Asia Cup, where he amassed 181 runs across ten games with a strike rate below 140, Nehra dismissed concerns, asserting that a player's ability should not be judged hastily. Addressing criticism directed at players following a couple of sub-par matches, Nehra emphasized the importance of a deeper understanding beyond numbers alone.

Highlighting the versatility of players like Washington Sundar, Nehra expressed confidence in the team's established core and their plans heading into the crucial mini-auctions, where strategic depth will be essential given their limited purse. The Titans are poised to maintain their competitive edge with strategic enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)