Revolutionizing E-Waste: A Greener Method for Gold Extraction

Adelaide (Australia), Jun 29 (The Conversation) - The production of electronic waste surged to 62 million tonnes globally in 2022, marking a significant increase from 2010, with predictions to soar to 82 million tonnes by 2030. Amidst this growing e-waste crisis, a novel technique promises a sustainable shift in gold extraction.

Researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking method to safely extract gold from e-waste and ore, potentially mitigating the harmful effects associated with traditional gold mining processes. Published in Nature Sustainability, the technique employs trichloroisocyanuric acid, commonly found in sanitation practices, to recover gold in a water-soluble form.

Crucially, this method introduces a sulphur-rich polymer sorbent, crafted from abundant resources, to isolate gold without the environmental damage caused by mercury and cyanide. While early results appear promising, further research aims to refine and scale the process, broadening its application to artisanal and small-scale mining worldwide.