Left Menu

Revolutionizing E-Waste: A Greener Method for Gold Extraction

A new technique has been developed to safely and sustainably extract gold from e-waste, reducing reliance on toxic chemicals like cyanide and mercury. This method, utilizing trichloroisocyanuric acid and a sulphur-rich polymer sorbent, offers a promising safer alternative for small-scale and urban mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:30 IST
Revolutionizing E-Waste: A Greener Method for Gold Extraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Adelaide (Australia), Jun 29 (The Conversation) - The production of electronic waste surged to 62 million tonnes globally in 2022, marking a significant increase from 2010, with predictions to soar to 82 million tonnes by 2030. Amidst this growing e-waste crisis, a novel technique promises a sustainable shift in gold extraction.

Researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking method to safely extract gold from e-waste and ore, potentially mitigating the harmful effects associated with traditional gold mining processes. Published in Nature Sustainability, the technique employs trichloroisocyanuric acid, commonly found in sanitation practices, to recover gold in a water-soluble form.

Crucially, this method introduces a sulphur-rich polymer sorbent, crafted from abundant resources, to isolate gold without the environmental damage caused by mercury and cyanide. While early results appear promising, further research aims to refine and scale the process, broadening its application to artisanal and small-scale mining worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025