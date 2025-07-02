Czechs do not agree with proposed 2040 EU emissions target, prime minister says
The Czech Republic does not agree with a European Commission proposal to set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2040, compared with 1990 levels, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.
The Commission on Wednesday proposed such a target with the aim of keeping the EU on course for its core climate aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050 - but included flexibilities to soften the emissions cuts for domestic industries.
