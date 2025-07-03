Left Menu

Tragic Wildfires in Turkiye: First Fatality Confirmed

An elderly man was found dead from smoke inhalation after a wildfire in western Turkiye. Firefighters continue battling blazes that have caused evacuations and highway closures. Hundreds of fires, spurred by harsh weather, have occurred nationwide, leading to tens of thousands being evacuated as the fires rage on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 19:02 IST
Tragic Wildfires in Turkiye: First Fatality Confirmed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Tragedy struck in western Turkiye on Thursday when firefighters discovered the body of an elderly man after extinguishing a wildfire near a village. The 81-year-old man, identified as the first fatality in a series of nationwide wildfires, succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to Suleyman Elban, the governor of Izmir province.

In response, security forces and emergency teams swiftly evacuated 37 other villagers from the affected area. Meanwhile, a separate inferno in the Aegean coastal town of Cesme prompted the deployment of hundreds of firefighters, helicopters, and aircraft to tackle the blaze. The fire, ignited on Wednesday, forced evacuations of three neighborhoods and temporarily closed roads.

Governor Elban revealed that the wildfires in the province are suspected to have been started by electrical lines, which ignited dry grass and spread rapidly due to wind. Over the past week, Turkiye has confronted hundreds of fires triggered by strong winds, scorching heat, and low humidity, causing massive evacuations across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025