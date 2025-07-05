Left Menu

Parisians Dive Back: A Historic Swim in the Seine

After nearly a century, the Seine in Paris is open for public swimming, thanks to a major clean-up effort prompted by its use in the Paris Olympics. The initiative, which includes infrastructure upgrades, will allow thousands to enjoy swimming at three sites in the city until the end of August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Parisians eagerly took a dip in the Seine River on Saturday, as the iconic waterway reopened for public swimming for the first time since 1923. This reopening follows a comprehensive clean-up driven by the river's role as a site for the Paris Olympics.

Three locations along the Seine's banks are now accessible to over 1,000 swimmers each day until August 31, according to local officials. Pierre Rabadan, Paris's deputy mayor for the Seine, expressed satisfaction in proving doubters wrong and fulfilling challenging commitments.

The reopening was made possible by significant improvements to water quality, which involved infrastructure enhancements like connecting residences to sewers and upgrading water treatment services. Despite some Olympic delays due to adverse weather, confidence in the Seine's safety for swimmers has grown, supported by regular water quality monitoring.

