Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Nagaland: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze Kohima and Dimapur

Continuous heavy rainfall in Kohima and Dimapur has triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, causing significant disruptions. Retaining walls collapsed, damaging vehicles, while waterlogged roads led to traffic chaos. Authorities have issued advisories and warnings, urging residents to avoid rivers and streams due to the risk of flash floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous heavy rainfall in Nagaland's Kohima and Dimapur has led to landslides and severe waterlogging, affecting daily life and causing significant disruptions.

In Kohima, infrastructure suffered as the retaining wall of the soil and water conservation department crumbled first, with a similar collapse at the police headquarters shortly after, leaving several vehicles damaged. Over in Dimapur, flooding contributed to severe traffic congestion, particularly around low-lying areas such as Nagarjan Road.

Authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Dimapur, have urged the public to steer clear of rivers and streams amidst heightened flash flood risks, strongly advising against water-related activities until the monsoon season ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

