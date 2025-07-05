Avian Discoveries: Delhi's New Bird Sightings Soar

The Delhi Bird Atlas has unveiled new avian discoveries this summer, with 21 first-time bird sightings, highlighting the greater flamingo and Indian pitta. This initiative has enriched the national capital's biodiversity profile.

Aided by Wildlife SOS and Delhi Forest Department, the atlas has documented over 160 bird species, encompassing endangered and migratory birds. The project aims to map avian distribution patterns using data from 145 observation zones.

The atlas also bolsters bird rescue, saving nearly 500 birds from heat-induced distress. As Delhi faces climate fluctuations, such community-driven efforts serve as crucial conservation strategies.

