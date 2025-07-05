Tropical Storm Chantal Threatens the Carolinas
Tropical Storm Chantal has developed off the southeast US coast, prompting warnings for the Carolinas. The storm, with sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving northward and is expected to hit the South Carolina coast on Sunday. Additional strengthening is anticipated before it reaches land.
A newly formed system, Tropical Storm Chantal, is stirring apprehension as it approaches the southeastern United States. The National Hurricane Centre issued warnings for the Carolinas as the storm churned about 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.
With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, Chantal is on a slow northward path, currently just 240 miles from the Wilmington, North Carolina area. Meteorologists predict the storm will reach the South Carolina shoreline by Sunday morning, potentially intensifying before landfall.
Residents and local authorities are urged to prepare as tropical storm conditions could impact the region by late Saturday. Chantal's progression will be closely monitored to alert the communities at risk.
