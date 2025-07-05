Left Menu

Tropical Storm Chantal Threatens the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal has developed off the southeast US coast, prompting warnings for the Carolinas. The storm, with sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving northward and is expected to hit the South Carolina coast on Sunday. Additional strengthening is anticipated before it reaches land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A newly formed system, Tropical Storm Chantal, is stirring apprehension as it approaches the southeastern United States. The National Hurricane Centre issued warnings for the Carolinas as the storm churned about 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, Chantal is on a slow northward path, currently just 240 miles from the Wilmington, North Carolina area. Meteorologists predict the storm will reach the South Carolina shoreline by Sunday morning, potentially intensifying before landfall.

Residents and local authorities are urged to prepare as tropical storm conditions could impact the region by late Saturday. Chantal's progression will be closely monitored to alert the communities at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

