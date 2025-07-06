Tragic Deluge in Central Texas: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Spark Urgent Rescues

Central Texas is grappling with a devastating natural disaster as flash floods have claimed 32 lives, including 14 children. The catastrophic event saw up to 15 inches of rain fall suddenly, inundating the region and leaving many stranded and missing around the Guadalupe River.

Rescue operations continue as emergency services work tirelessly to locate and assist those affected, including campers from the Camp Mystic summer camp. With waters rising swiftly, Kerr County faces the aftermath of an unexpected calamity that caught many off guard.

Authorities, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, are urging for a disaster declaration to secure federal aid, while experts highlight the urgent need for improved weather forecasting systems amid federal job cuts. This tragedy underscores the importance of preparedness in the face of increasing extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)