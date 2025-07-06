Left Menu

Tragic Deluge in Central Texas: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Spark Urgent Rescues

Flash floods in central Texas have led to 32 confirmed deaths, including 14 children, with many people still missing. The floods were caused by a sudden storm that dropped up to 15 inches of rain. Efforts continue to rescue and identify affected individuals in this unexpected disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central Texas is grappling with a devastating natural disaster as flash floods have claimed 32 lives, including 14 children. The catastrophic event saw up to 15 inches of rain fall suddenly, inundating the region and leaving many stranded and missing around the Guadalupe River.

Rescue operations continue as emergency services work tirelessly to locate and assist those affected, including campers from the Camp Mystic summer camp. With waters rising swiftly, Kerr County faces the aftermath of an unexpected calamity that caught many off guard.

Authorities, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, are urging for a disaster declaration to secure federal aid, while experts highlight the urgent need for improved weather forecasting systems amid federal job cuts. This tragedy underscores the importance of preparedness in the face of increasing extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

