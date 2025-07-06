Left Menu

Texas Floods: Rising Death Toll and Search for Missing Campers

The death toll from floods in central Texas has risen to 43, with 27 young girls from Camp Mystic still missing. Authorities continue to search for the missing, while the number of unaccounted people remains uncertain as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic floods in central Texas have now claimed 43 lives, as confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha during a Saturday news conference.

The search is ongoing for 27 girls from Camp Mystic summer camp, and officials fear there may be more people missing in the affected region.

"Our assessment is two-fold: the known missing count at 27, and an undefined number due to uncertainties," reported Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

