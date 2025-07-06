Texas Floods: Rising Death Toll and Search for Missing Campers

The tragic floods in central Texas have now claimed 43 lives, as confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha during a Saturday news conference.

The search is ongoing for 27 girls from Camp Mystic summer camp, and officials fear there may be more people missing in the affected region.

"Our assessment is two-fold: the known missing count at 27, and an undefined number due to uncertainties," reported Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice.

(With inputs from agencies.)