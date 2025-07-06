Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Couple; Child Injured

A tragic accident occurred on a quiet Lucknow road, claiming the lives of a couple and injuring their four-year-old son. The motorcycle they were on was struck by a speeding truck, resulting in immediate fatalities for the parents, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Jarua turn on Chinhat Road, within Deva police station limits. Chhotu, 35, a Bharwara village resident, was traveling with his wife Rita, 30, and their young child when the truck hit them.

Deva Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi confirmed that despite Chhotu wearing a helmet, the collision was too severe. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing, and the child's condition remains a concern.

