Tragedy Strikes Rajasthan: Roof Collapses Amid Torrential Rains

A five-year-old boy lost his life, and five others were injured in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, amid two roof collapse incidents due to heavy rains. The events occurred late Saturday night as the state recorded varying rainfall levels, with a peak in Choth Ka Barwada.

Updated: 06-07-2025 12:42 IST
A five-year-old boy tragically died while five others sustained injuries in two separate incidents of roof collapses in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, officials reported on Sunday. The collapses occurred following severe rainfall late Saturday night.

Rajasthan has been experiencing a range of rainfall intensities, from light showers to heavy downpours, along with thunderstorms. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded its highest rainfall of 214 mm at Choth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district.

Currently, Sriganganagar registered the highest maximum temperature in the region at 42.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was observed in Sirohi at 20 degrees Celsius.

