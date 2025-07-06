Tragic Explosion at Sigachi Industries Claims Lives
A devastating explosion at the Sigachi Industries pharma plant in Sangareddy district has resulted in 42 confirmed fatalities. Officials reported that efforts are ongoing to identify missing persons using DNA profiling, while 18 individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries from the incident.
An explosion at the Sigachi Industries pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district has escalated the death toll to 42, officials reported on Sunday.
The latest fatality occurred when one injured victim succumbed to burns sustained in the June 30 explosion, and another death was confirmed via DNA profiling, according to a senior police officer.
Authorities are still searching for eight missing people. Forensic Science Lab samples are being analyzed, and DNA testing could reduce the count of the missing if matches are found with family members. In total, 18 injured persons remain hospitalized while 14 have been discharged. The plant employed 143 workers at the time of the accident, and 61 managed to escape unscathed, officials previously stated.
