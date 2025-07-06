Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Sigachi Industries Claims Lives

A devastating explosion at the Sigachi Industries pharma plant in Sangareddy district has resulted in 42 confirmed fatalities. Officials reported that efforts are ongoing to identify missing persons using DNA profiling, while 18 individuals remain hospitalized due to injuries from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:17 IST
Tragic Explosion at Sigachi Industries Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at the Sigachi Industries pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district has escalated the death toll to 42, officials reported on Sunday.

The latest fatality occurred when one injured victim succumbed to burns sustained in the June 30 explosion, and another death was confirmed via DNA profiling, according to a senior police officer.

Authorities are still searching for eight missing people. Forensic Science Lab samples are being analyzed, and DNA testing could reduce the count of the missing if matches are found with family members. In total, 18 injured persons remain hospitalized while 14 have been discharged. The plant employed 143 workers at the time of the accident, and 61 managed to escape unscathed, officials previously stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025