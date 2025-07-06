Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Torrential Rain and Devastating Cloudbursts

Himachal Pradesh is facing severe weather conditions, with red alerts issued for extreme rainfall in certain districts. Cloudbursts have caused significant infrastructure damage, including washed-away bridges and roads, leading to isolated communities. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for missing persons, with substantial financial losses reported.

Himachal Pradesh is under severe weather distress, with three of its districts placed on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, the state witnessed cloudbursts in Mandi and Chamba, resulting in considerable infrastructural damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from these incidents, officials confirmed.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 78 deaths, with 50 attributable to rain-induced events like cloudbursts and landslides. The meteorological department issued a red alert for several districts, with an accompanying orange warning for other areas. Infrastructure, including pedestrian bridges and private land, has been badly affected.

With estimations of financial loss reaching up to Rs 700 crore, the state's administration is bracing for further adversities. Efforts to locate missing persons continue in Mandi, as the region grapples with the aftermath of deadly weather patterns. The situation remains tenuous, with ongoing rains and heightened flood and landslide risks.

