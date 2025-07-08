Left Menu

Boom in Land Transactions: India's Real Estate Surge in 2025

In the first half of 2025, at least 2,900 acres of land, valued at Rs 31,000 crore, were transacted in India per Anarock. The deals included outright purchases and joint development agreements. These transactions signal a robust growth, surpassing the total land deals of 2024.

Updated: 08-07-2025 12:38 IST
According to real estate consultant Anarock, a significant surge in land transactions occurred in the first six months of 2025, amounting to at least 2,900 acres and carrying a market value of Rs 31,000 crore.

The firm clarified that these transactions include both outright purchases and joint development agreements, with market valuations reflecting current rates rather than actual price considerations.

Anarock's statement noted that these deals, which took place across India, highlight a strong growth, as the volume of land transacted already exceeds that of the entire previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

