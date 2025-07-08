Boom in Land Transactions: India's Real Estate Surge in 2025

According to real estate consultant Anarock, a significant surge in land transactions occurred in the first six months of 2025, amounting to at least 2,900 acres and carrying a market value of Rs 31,000 crore.

The firm clarified that these transactions include both outright purchases and joint development agreements, with market valuations reflecting current rates rather than actual price considerations.

Anarock's statement noted that these deals, which took place across India, highlight a strong growth, as the volume of land transacted already exceeds that of the entire previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)