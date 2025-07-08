Karnataka Sets Course to Become India's Quantum Capital

In a strategic move to position itself as India's quantum technology leader, Karnataka announced plans for a comprehensive 'Quantum Action Plan'. The initiative was revealed by Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju at the 'Quantum India Bengaluru 2025' event.

Minister Boseraju emphasized that the state, with its vibrant innovation ecosystem, is well-equipped to drive advancements in quantum technology. The announcement aligns with Karnataka's ongoing efforts to replicate its successes in IT and aerospace within the quantum domain.

The Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduling for July 31 and August 1, will highlight the state's commitments. It will feature Nobel Laureates Duncan Haldane and David Gross, and sessions focusing on quantum computing and its implications for various sectors.

