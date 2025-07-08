Rivers on the Rise: India Battles Widespread Flooding

Severe flooding has been reported at four key river sites across the states of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, according to the Central Water Commission's daily flood bulletin released on Tuesday. Additionally, 11 other locations are above the warning level, indicating potential danger if water levels persist.

While no sites have surpassed their historical flood records, two locations in Assam's Golaghat district are currently above the danger level. In Madhya Pradesh, the Narmada river at Mandla is similarly affected but showing signs of receding. Over in Maharashtra, the Wainganga river at Bhandara has also risen steadily above its threshold.

Beyond these urgent cases, other areas in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh fall within the 'above normal flood' category. Notably, the Brahmaputra and Dikhow rivers in Assam are displaying steady or falling water levels, hinting at a respite in flood pressures. Meanwhile, 35 inflow forecasts have been issued for critical dams across states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, with water inflows crossing critical thresholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)