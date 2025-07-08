Venomous Cobra Rescued in JNU Canteen: A Tale of Calm Intervention

A four-foot venomous cobra sparked concern when found near a gas cylinder inside Tejas Canteen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Alert canteen staff swiftly evacuated the area and contacted the Wildlife SOS emergency helpline, which led to the safe rescue of the reptile.

The snake was discovered coiled in a corner during working hours. A trained Wildlife SOS rescuer arrived promptly and carried out the operation without harm to the animal. The cobra was then taken to the NGO's transit facility for a health check before being released into its natural habitat.

The incident highlights the frequent encounters between humans and wildlife as urban areas expand closer to natural reserves. Wildlife SOS Director Suvidha Bhatnagar noted that such sightings are common, particularly during the monsoon, due to JNU's proximity to Sanjay Van. The organization's CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan, emphasized the significance of calm and trained intervention for conservation and safety.