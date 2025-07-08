Left Menu

Venomous Cobra Rescued in JNU Canteen: A Tale of Calm Intervention

A spectacled cobra was found inside a canteen at JNU campus. It was safely rescued by Wildlife SOS, highlighting the importance of prompt action in such situations. The incident underscores increasing encounters between humans and wildlife due to urban proximity to natural habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:48 IST
A four-foot venomous cobra sparked concern when found near a gas cylinder inside Tejas Canteen at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Alert canteen staff swiftly evacuated the area and contacted the Wildlife SOS emergency helpline, which led to the safe rescue of the reptile.

The snake was discovered coiled in a corner during working hours. A trained Wildlife SOS rescuer arrived promptly and carried out the operation without harm to the animal. The cobra was then taken to the NGO's transit facility for a health check before being released into its natural habitat.

The incident highlights the frequent encounters between humans and wildlife as urban areas expand closer to natural reserves. Wildlife SOS Director Suvidha Bhatnagar noted that such sightings are common, particularly during the monsoon, due to JNU's proximity to Sanjay Van. The organization's CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan, emphasized the significance of calm and trained intervention for conservation and safety.

