Himachal Pradesh Floods: Chaos and Consequences
Himachal Pradesh is facing severe weather conditions with heavy rains causing flash floods, landslides, and disrupting normal life. The state has reported significant damage to infrastructure, roads, and water supply systems. Search and rescue operations continue as meteorological warnings persist across multiple districts.
- Country:
- India
Severe weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure. The local meteorological department warns of continued risks of flash floods in several districts.
The extensive rainfall has already claimed lives, with 52 fatalities recorded so far in the current monsoon season. Authorities report a significant number of roads closed and essential services disrupted in affected regions.
State officials are actively conducting search and rescue operations, as warnings persist and damage assessments estimate losses at Rs 718 crore. The catastrophic weather underscores the pressing need for improved infrastructure and emergency preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
