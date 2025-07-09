Left Menu

Catastrophic Texas Floods: A Grim Toll Reaches 109

The July Fourth flash floods devastated central Texas, notably Kerr County, with 109 fatalities and many more missing. The floods ravaged communities, leaving behind extensive destruction. The search for victims continues amid treacherous conditions, as officials face scrutiny over their preparedness and response to the disaster.

The deadly flash floods that swept through central Texas's Hill Country on July Fourth have claimed at least 109 lives, as authorities continue to search for the missing amidst the devastation. Kerr County, particularly hard-hit, has become a focal point for recovery efforts due to its significant casualties.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported 94 victims recovered in Kerr County alone, with more than a third being children. At a news conference, he acknowledged that 161 remain missing in the flood zone, including multiple individuals from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer retreat.

Efforts to locate survivors are ongoing, but hope diminishes with each passing day. The extensive damage has led to criticism of local preparedness, while federal aid and investigations into the disaster response are underway.

