Gujarat Bridge Tragedy: Collapse Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation
A tragic incident occurred when a portion of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and the rescue of five. The bridge, constructed in 1985, saw multiple vehicles falling into the Mahisagar river. An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause.
A devastating event unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as a four-decade-old bridge collapsed, resulting in three fatalities and five rescues, according to officials.
The collapse of the Gambhira bridge dumped several vehicles into the Mahisagar river. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the incident and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has commissioned technical experts to determine the cause. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, were promptly dispatched for rescue operations.
