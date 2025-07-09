Gujarat Bridge Tragedy: Collapse Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation

A devastating event unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as a four-decade-old bridge collapsed, resulting in three fatalities and five rescues, according to officials.

The collapse of the Gambhira bridge dumped several vehicles into the Mahisagar river. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the incident and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has commissioned technical experts to determine the cause. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, were promptly dispatched for rescue operations.