Global Health Headlines: Bird Flu, Pharmaceutical Tariffs, and More

Recent health news includes trade restrictions on Brazilian chicken due to bird flu, potential U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals implemented by President Trump, a European heatwave causing significant fatalities, and Novo Nordisk's new obesity treatment. Other highlights include investigations into UnitedHealth's Medicare practices and Samsung's acquisition of Xealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:32 IST
Global Health Headlines: Bird Flu, Pharmaceutical Tariffs, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter, has led multiple countries to enforce trade restrictions after the confirmation of Brazil's first commercial farm case in May. Brazil, declared free of the virus after 28 days without new cases, hopes to lift these bans shortly.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced proposed tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, which could hit 200%. Trump plans to give pharmaceutical companies about a year to adjust before imposing the tariffs. Additionally, tariffs on semiconductor imports are under consideration, Trump revealed at a White House meeting.

A rapid scientific analysis estimates that a European heatwave recently led to approximately 2,300 deaths in 12 cities, due to extreme temperatures over 40°C in areas like Spain, where wildfires also occurred. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk seeks approval from the European Medicines Agency for a higher dose of its obesity drug Wegovy.

In other health news, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating UnitedHealth's Medicare billing practices, and Samsung Electronics is acquiring Xealth, enhancing its mobile healthcare services. Additionally, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a law preventing Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood health centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

