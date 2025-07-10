Left Menu

Building a Sustainable Future: Recognizing Green Homes in Bhuj

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. celebrated sustainable living with a Green Certification ceremony in Bhuj. The event honored local homeowners who achieved green certification, promoting eco-friendly housing. IIFL's Humara Kutumb initiative supports affordable, sustainable homes, training local builders, and empowering communities in India's underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of sustainable housing, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. hosted a Green Certification ceremony in Bhuj, recognizing over 50 homeowners for their eco-conscious construction efforts. This initiative, part of IIFL's Humara Kutumb program, celebrates residents committed to building climate-resilient homes.

Attendees, including homeowners and local construction stakeholders, applauded the program's impact in promoting environmentally friendly housing solutions. Visits to certified homes highlighted design choices that enhance energy efficiency and affordability.

With a focus on education and empowerment, Humara Kutumb is training contractors in green building techniques, underscoring IIFL's dedication to sustainable, inclusive housing goals in both urban and rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

