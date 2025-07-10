Building a Sustainable Future: Recognizing Green Homes in Bhuj

In celebration of sustainable housing, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. hosted a Green Certification ceremony in Bhuj, recognizing over 50 homeowners for their eco-conscious construction efforts. This initiative, part of IIFL's Humara Kutumb program, celebrates residents committed to building climate-resilient homes.

Attendees, including homeowners and local construction stakeholders, applauded the program's impact in promoting environmentally friendly housing solutions. Visits to certified homes highlighted design choices that enhance energy efficiency and affordability.

With a focus on education and empowerment, Humara Kutumb is training contractors in green building techniques, underscoring IIFL's dedication to sustainable, inclusive housing goals in both urban and rural India.

