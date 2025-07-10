Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Tragedy: Ignored Warnings and Fatal Consequences

Three years before the Mahisagar bridge collapse in Gujarat killed 15, activist Lakhan Darbar had warned officials about its dangerous condition. Despite this, no preventive actions were taken, leading to multiple fatalities when the structure collapsed near Vadodara, highlighting oversight by responsible agencies.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bridge collapse occurred on the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district this week, claiming 15 lives. Social activist Lakhan Darbar had previously warned government officials about the bridge's ''dangerous condition'' as early as August 2022, but no action was taken.

Darbar, who represents the 'Yuva Sena' initiative, had even engaged in a conversation with a Roads and Buildings Department official, urging immediate repair or reconstruction of the bridge. Despite a survey suggesting the bridge was on the brink of failure, the structure remained operational, resulting in a catastrophic outcome.

The collapse follows a series of similar incidents in Gujarat, raising concerns about infrastructure oversight. Officials maintain that earlier inspections showed no major faults, though activists and the public are demanding accountability for the repeated failures and a reevaluation of current safety protocols.

