Revolutionizing Waste: South Delhi Colony's 'Zero Waste to Landfill' Model

In South Delhi, Navjiwan Vihar has achieved a 'zero waste to landfill' status through impeccable waste management. Led by Dr. Ruby Makhija, the colony composts 125 kg of kitchen waste daily and recycles various materials. Their model inspired by comprehensive education is now replicated across other locales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst Delhi's battle with waste and pollution, one community stands as a beacon of change. South Delhi's Navjiwan Vihar has remarkably not sent any waste to a landfill in eight years.

Dr. Ruby Makhija, an eye surgeon, transformed the colony's waste habits as the Resident Welfare Association secretary, driving initiatives that compost, recycle, and responsibly dispose of every item, from kitchen scraps to old toys.

The colony's efforts have inspired similar projects across the city, underscoring the power of localized waste management solutions in fostering broader environmental impacts.

