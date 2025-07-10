Revolutionizing Waste: South Delhi Colony's 'Zero Waste to Landfill' Model

Amidst Delhi's battle with waste and pollution, one community stands as a beacon of change. South Delhi's Navjiwan Vihar has remarkably not sent any waste to a landfill in eight years.

Dr. Ruby Makhija, an eye surgeon, transformed the colony's waste habits as the Resident Welfare Association secretary, driving initiatives that compost, recycle, and responsibly dispose of every item, from kitchen scraps to old toys.

The colony's efforts have inspired similar projects across the city, underscoring the power of localized waste management solutions in fostering broader environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)