Pune Battles Canine Concerns: Over 65,000 Dog Bites Reported
Pune city has witnessed over 65,000 dog bite incidents since 2022, prompting sterilization of over one lakh canines within two years. Authorities emphasize adherence to Central government guidelines and Supreme Court rulings on controlling stray populations. Concerns regarding dog sterilization drives and monitoring were also discussed in a legislative session.
In a startling revelation, the city of Pune has recorded upwards of 65,000 dog bite cases since 2022. State Minister Uday Samant, speaking in the legislative council, disclosed that more than one lakh dogs were sterilized within the last two years to counter the issue.
The Minister highlighted that the annual dog bite figures were 16,569 in 2022, 22,945 in 2023, and a significant rise to 25,899 in 2024. In response, a massive sterilization initiative resulted in 57,852 dogs sterilized in 2023-24 and 56,511 in 2024-25.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the need for adhering to guidelines and Supreme Court judgements on managing stray dog populations. Meanwhile, NCP's Idris Naikwadi advised that sterilized dogs be tagged for better oversight amidst the government-led drives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
